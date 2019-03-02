‘Collusion Delusion’: Trump Blasts Democrat Probes During CPAC

Image Credits: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images.

President Trump demolished the Democrats over their continued attempts to remove him from office with multiple investigations into every aspect of his life after the Russia collusion narrative collapsed.

“They fight so hard on this witch hunt, this phony deal that they put together,” Trump said during his speech to CPAC on Saturday. “This phony thing that now looks like it is dying. So they don’t have anything with Russia. There is no collusion.”

“These people are sick! They’re sick!”

Trump also mocked Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for dismissing FBI Special Counsel Mueller’s upcoming report and ramping up his own investigations into his finances.

“Where did that come from?” Trump asked. “He always talked about Russia. The collusion delusion.”

The president then tore into the Deep State, Mueller and the “angry Democrats” working under him.

“Unfortunately you put the wrong people in a couple of positions, and they leave people for a long time that should not be there,” Trump said. “All of a sudden, they are trying to take you out with bullshit.”

“Robert Mueller never received a vote, and neither did the person that appointed him,” he added, referring to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“We’re in the swamp of Washington, DC, but you know what?” he asked. “We’re winning and they’re not.”

The Democrats remain unsatisfied with their success thus far in the demoralization of America and are planning to steal the 2020 election from President Trump. Alex calls in from the road to break down his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and warns about the looming leftist insanity.


