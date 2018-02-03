'Collusion Is Dead': Trump Celebrates Release of FISA Memo

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

President Donald Trump celebrated the Friday release of a FISA memo compiled by House Republicans alleging to show broad abuse of authority in the top ranks of the FBI and the Department of Justice.

The memo found that the FBI and the Department of Justice did not disclose the political origins of the Steele dossier in its FISA application on Trump campaign associate Carter Page and revealed previously undisclosed testimony from former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe that an investigation into Page would not have occurred without the dossier.

