Collusion: Mainstream Media Ignores Project Veritas Bombshell Google Report on Big Tech Censorship

The mainstream press has been notably silent on the explosive Google exposé by Project Veritas while social media is on fire over the devastating evidence. Owen Shroyer breaks down how President Trump needs to act against Big Tech now while there’s still time before the 2020 election. Tune into this epic live War Room broadcast from 3-6pm CT.


