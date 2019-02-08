Colombia Cancels Entry Passes for Maduro Supporters as Venezuelans Flee

Colombia’s migration office said it cancelled over 300 daily entrance passes for Venezuelan politicians and their families who support Mr Maduro. Colombia has borne the brunt of the exodus of Venezuelans fleeing malnutrition and political turmoil in their once-prosperous nation.

Around 800,000 Venezuelans are said to have crossed the border and settled in Colombia.

Christian Kruger, the head of the migration agency, said in a statement: “It doesn’t make sense that while they migrate by hunger and necessity, supporters of the dictatorship enjoy these benefits and enter our country, using this card, to shop, among other things.”

Read more



Rob Dew joins Alex Jones to explain how he was suspended from Twitter after sharing FBI statistics about both white and black Americans killed by police.