Colombia Cancels Entry Passes for Maduro Supporters as Venezuelans Flee

Image Credits: SCHNEYDER MENDOZA/AFP/Getty Images.

Colombia’s migration office said it cancelled over 300 daily entrance passes for Venezuelan politicians and their families who support Mr Maduro. Colombia has borne the brunt of the exodus of Venezuelans fleeing malnutrition and political turmoil in their once-prosperous nation.

Around 800,000 Venezuelans are said to have crossed the border and settled in Colombia.

STF/AFP/Getty Images

Christian Kruger, the head of the migration agency, said in a statement: “It doesn’t make sense that while they migrate by hunger and necessity, supporters of the dictatorship enjoy these benefits and enter our country, using this card, to shop, among other things.”

