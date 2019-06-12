Colorado Baker Faces New Legal Battle For Refusing To Bake Transgender Cake

Colorado baker Jack Phillips is being sued over his refusal to prepare a transgender-themed birthday cake.

A transgender named Autumn Scardina is suing Phillips and his Masterpiece Cakeshop for refusing to bake a birthday cake in 2017 that “reflects her status as a transgender female,” pink on the inside and blue on the outside.

“Before learning she is transgender, Masterpiece Cakeshop had agreed to make and sell a pink birthday cake with blue frosting to Ms. Scardina,” said the complaint filed June 5. “It was only upon learning of her status as a transgender woman that Masterpiece Cakeshop refused to refused to sell her a birthday cake.”

This isn’t the first time Phillips is under fire for not cow-towing to liberal orthodoxy and following his Christian faith.

In 2018, Phillips won a Supreme Court case against the Colorado Civil Rights Commission over their hostility towards him for not baking a gay-themed cake for a homosexual couple.

Scardina’s lawyer Paula Griesen contended that Phillips was dishonest about his openness to serving cakes to the LGBTQ community.

“The dignity of all citizens in our state needs to be honored. Masterpiece Cakeshop said before the Supreme Court they would serve any baked good to members of the LGBTQ community. It was just the religious significance of it being a wedding cake,” Griesen said. “We don’t believe they’ve been honest with the public.”

The group Alliance Defending Freedom, who represented Phillips in his Supreme Court case, said this transgender suit “appears to largely rehash old claims.”

“The State of Colorado abandoned similar ones just a few months ago,” said senior counsel Jim Campbell in a statement. “So this latest attack by Scardina looks like yet another desperate attempt to harass cake artist Jack Phillips. And it stumbles over the one detail that matters most: Jack serves everyone; he just cannot express all messages through his custom cakes.”

