Colorado Child Sex Trafficker Sentenced to 472 Years in Prison

A convicted child sex trafficker in Colorado will spend the rest of his life in prison, and then some, after receiving the longest sentence for a human trafficking case in U.S. history on Tuesday.
Brock Franklin, 31, was sentenced to 472 years in prison for operating a prostitution ring that preyed on young girls and women.
Franklin was found guilty on 30 counts including human trafficking, sexual exploitation of a child, child prostitution, and kidnapping by an Arapahoe County jury in March, FOX 31 Denver reported.
He was originally indicted by a grand jury in 2015. Prosecutors said he used drugs and violence to control young girls and routinely forced them to have sex with him, and sold their services online.