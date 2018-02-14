Colorado Considers ‘Purple Card’ As Its Own Version Of The ‘Green Card’

Some Colorado state lawmakers say if Congress won’t reform the immigration system, they will.

Legislation is under discussion in the state Capitol to give Colorado its own version of a green card.

It would be called a purple card.

Our sister station in Denver reports the bill would allow anyone who has paid state taxes for at least two years and has not had a felony in three years to be eligible for legal status.

This would make Colorado the first state in the country with its own legal work permit.

Read more