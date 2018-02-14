Colorado Considers ‘Purple Card’ As Its Own Version Of The ‘Green Card’

Image Credits: Jonathan McIntosh | Flickr.

Some Colorado state lawmakers say if Congress won’t reform the immigration system, they will.

Legislation is under discussion in the state Capitol to give Colorado its own version of a green card.

It would be called a purple card.

Our sister station in Denver reports the bill would allow anyone who has paid state taxes for at least two years and has not had a felony in three years to be eligible for legal status.

This would make Colorado the first state in the country with its own legal work permit.

