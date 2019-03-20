Colorado hotel refuses service to ‘military personnel and their guests’

A move to refuse to serve military personnel by a Colorado hotel has some American heroes fighting mad.

Justin Vames took to Facebook on Friday night to say that attendees of a post-deployment ceremony had been treated rudely by staff at the Double Tree in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“So last night we took over 600 people to the #doubletreecoloradoSprings and paid over $50 a person,” Vames wrote.

“They came in and shut down our traditions. Treated us like crap, refused to leave food for guests in the bathroom or chatting. They said when they are seated they will be served. They charged us over $12 a drink which we all paid. And then left this sign on the bar! This event was a post deployment ceremony!” he said.

“These men and women where being honored for serving our county, but I guess serving them at the double tree is too much! Just so you know, we did not damage the building and there was no reason to treat us this way!”

The hotel responded by claiming the employees “are no longer employed at the property.”

“Our property has a proud history of hiring veterans and welcoming the military as our guests,” The DoubleTree Colorado Springs general manager Daniel Kammerer posted Friday night.

“Last night, two of our team members acted without the proper authority to close and exclude military guests from our hotel’s bar. This action is inconsistent with our values and we humbly apologize. The two team members are no longer employed at the property. We have attempted to contact the leaders of the group to apologize and confirm that our property is one that welcomes all, especially the men and women who serve our country,” the hotel posted.



