Colorado Law Allowing 16-Year-Olds To Pre-Register To Vote May Become Model For U.S.

Image Credits: Eric Hersman / Flickr.

A state law that allows 16-year-olds to pre-register to vote could become a model for the nation before the 2020 election. Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse helped pass the law here and has now introduced a federal version of it called “Next Generation Votes.”

“Ultimately our democracy is better when more people are participating, when there are more voices in the mix, irrespective of where folks might land on the political ladder, whether they’re republicans or democrats, we just want more people to vote,” said Neguse, a Democrat representing Boulder.

Neguse began turning out the vote long before he ran for federal office. As a college graduate, he co-founded New Era Colorado – one of the most successful young voter engagement groups in the country.

