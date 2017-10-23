Columbia Students: Shouting Down Conservatives Is 'Free Speech'

Hundreds of Columbia University students are rallying in support of the “free speech” of the protesters who shouted down a Tommy Robinson lecture earlier this month.

At least 15 students out of 200 are under investigation by the Columbia University administration, The Columbia Spectator reports. If found guilty of causing a substantial event disruption, the protesters could face expulsion.

In the wake of this threat, hundreds of Columbia and Barnard students are rallying to the defense of the disruptive protesters, and more than 4,500 students, professors, and community members have signed a petition demanding that Columbia not discipline protesters.

