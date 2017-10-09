NYC has to put a fence around Columbus Circle & guard the statue of Christopher Columbus.


Related Articles

Can the Government Keep Us Safe?

Can the Government Keep Us Safe?

Government
Comments
Rare Footage: Democrats Praise Second Amendment

Rare Footage: Democrats Praise Second Amendment

Government
Comments

Former MSNBC Host: Hillary Clinton’s Silence On Harvey Weinstein ‘Unacceptable’

Government
Comments

California Sheriffs Call on Congress to Stop Their ‘Sanctuary’ State

Government
Comments

Anti-Trump Sen. Corker Resigns Amid Criminal Probe

Government
Comments

Comments