Columbus Statues Vandalized Across Country - "Kill All Colonizers"

Image Credits: Scott Cook | ABC.

Christopher Columbus statues in both San Francisco, California and Providence, Rhode Island were defaced over the weekend by left-wing protesters who want the monuments taken down.

The statues were covered in red paint and both had messages about genocide spray-painted on them.

“Stop celebrating genocide,” read one sign at the base of a Providence, Rhode Island Christopher Columbus statue.

In San Franciso, the base of a Columbus statue read “Destroy all monuments of genocide and kill all colonizers.”

Liberals have been going after Columbus for years now and so far, eight states and 130 cities have legally changed the Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples Day.

