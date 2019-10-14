Columbus Statues Vandalized Across Country - "Kill All Colonizers"

Christopher Columbus statues in both San Francisco, California and Providence, Rhode Island were defaced over the weekend by left-wing protesters who want the monuments taken down.

The statues were covered in red paint and both had messages about genocide spray-painted on them.

“Stop celebrating genocide,” read one sign at the base of a Providence, Rhode Island Christopher Columbus statue.

A statue of Christopher Columbus on Elmwood Ave in Providence was vandalized overnight. This is not the first time this has happened. #ColumbusDay @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/i8NUVrjX0P — Scott Cook (@SCookABC6) October 14, 2019

In San Franciso, the base of a Columbus statue read “Destroy all monuments of genocide and kill all colonizers.”

Columbus statue vandalized: Red paint covered the face of the controversial colonist, while the base of the statue had graffiti that read, "Destroy all monuments of genocide and kill all colonizers." https://t.co/0chyLNKRdh — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 14, 2019

The Christopher #Columbus statue near Coit Tower was vandalized over the weekend and donned the words, "kill all colonizers" on the base. Red paint is still on the statue. https://t.co/yfZbEjNCfq pic.twitter.com/fBNeW0jmnu — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) October 14, 2019

Liberals have been going after Columbus for years now and so far, eight states and 130 cities have legally changed the Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples Day.

