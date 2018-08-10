Combative Saudi foreign policy stirs international ire

Image Credits: Nellis.mil.

Saudi Arabia has sought to tame critics with an aggressive foreign policy, but a deadly air raid in Yemen following an acrimonious spat with Canada will only amplify international pressure on the kingdom, analysts say.

An air strike by the Saudi-led coalition hit a bus in rebel-held northern Yemen on Thursday, killing dozens of what aid groups said were school children, with the United States and United Nations both calling for an investigation.

The coalition insisted Huthi rebel combatants were aboard the bus, but international media have photographed dazed and bloodied children flooding into hospitals struggling to cope with a three-year conflict that the UN has dubbed the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Post-Brexit Business: Kick Out EU Citizens If Unemployed

Post-Brexit Business: Kick Out EU Citizens If Unemployed

Globalism
Comments
Italy Sends Military on Own Streets to Deal With Migrant Violence

Italy Sends Military on Own Streets to Deal With Migrant Violence

Globalism
Comments

Muslim Convert Pleads Guilty to Plotting to Kill 100 People

Globalism
Comments

Italy Fights for Sovereignty as UN Imports Migrants to Europe

Globalism
Comments

The Social Media Purge: Is the Mises Institute Next?

Globalism
Comments

Comments