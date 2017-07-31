Combining A Free Market And Single-Payer System Will Provide More Options

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

With the Better Care Reconciliation Act and repeal-only plan now dead on arrival in the Senate, Republicans will need to work together with Democrats to develop a new plan for America’s healthcare system. But, given the tenor of recent conversations between the parties, the next bill presented will need to make significant concessions to satisfy both sides of the table.

We propose a new approach — grounded in sound economics — which will test the love-hate capacity of Republicans and Democrats alike, but will result in more options, more coverage, and more fiscal transparency and prudence for the American people.

The best way forward is to resort to the free market first and then, if affordable insurance (especially for pre-existing conditions) is not obtainable, direct government subsidy would be permissible.

