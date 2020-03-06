'Come and Take It': Congressman Challenges Biden, Beto to Confiscate His AR-15

Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) threw down the gauntlet Friday, challenging Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden and notorious anti-gunner Beto O’Rourke to come take his firearm.

“I have a message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke. If you wanna take everyone’s AR-15 in America why don’t you swing by my office in Washington DC and start with this one?” Congressman Buck asks.

“Come and take it,” he adds, grabbing an AR-15 mounted on the wall with an American flag pattern.

I have just one message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, if you want to take everyone’s AR-15s, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one? Come and take it. #2A pic.twitter.com/jG2SiXetov — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 6, 2020

Congressman Buck’s message comes as Biden declared he would appoint O’Rourke to be in charge of “taking care of the gun problem.”

“I want to make something clear — I’m gonna guarantee you, this is not the last you’re seeing of this guy,” Biden said, referring to Beto. “You’re gonna take care of the gun problem with me, you’re gonna be the one who leads this effort. I’m counting on you, I’m counting on you, we need you badly.”

O’Rourke infamously destroyed his campaign during a Democrat debate last September when he responded to a question by going on an anti-gun rant in which he admitted, “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We’re not going to allow it to be used against your fellow Americans anymore.”

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars



Alex Jones breaks down the video of Joe Biden pledging to enlist the help of Beto O’Rourke for gun confiscation in his administration.

Remember, it’s not a matter of IF you’ll need storable food, but WHEN!