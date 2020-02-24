Come to the Emergency First Amendment Summit Featuring Alex Jones in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday

National File will host the Emergency First Amendment Summit on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The Emergency First Amendment Summit will feature prominent conservative speakers and thought leaders who have suffered from Big Tech censorship, including Alex Jones, Gavin McInnes, Owen Shroyer, and Enrique Tarrio, who will give speeches detailing their experiences and the path forward.

Other speakers include National File Senior Reporter Patrick Howley, National File reporter and former congressional candidate Peter D’Abrosca, reporter and documentarian Millie Weaver, and former Virginia candidate for governor Corey Stewart.

The Emergency First Amendment Summit is free and open to the public, and light meals and drinks will be provided. Media is also invited to attend, and record, report, or live stream the event.

Tom Pappert, editor-in-chief of National File, explained the importance of the event.

“As we move closer to the 2020 election, more conservatives are being deplatformed every day,” said Pappert. “Big tech has the Republican establishment conned, and the Democrats love watching their political and ideological opponents be scrubbed from the Internet.”

Pappert continued, “This event will show that Americans won’t be silenced by Silicon Valley elites. Alex Jones, Gavin McInnes, and all of ‘the banned’ are still very much alive and well, despite the rumors spread by the left, and they’re going to tell their stories on Wednesday.”

The event isticketed through the National File website, with tickets becoming available starting Sunday, February 23.

“We have some of the best people we can imagine speaking and sponsoring this event. Banned.Video will be our primary sponsor. You can’t ask for better optics,” said Pappert.

National File will also host the National File Inaugural CPAC Party on Thursday, February 27, 2020, with more speakers.

“The National File Inaugural CPAC Party is only steps away from CPAC,” said Pappert. “We love the good people at CPAC, and we want to give them a chance to gather and celebrate another year fighting the left.”

Tickets for the National File Inaugural CPAC Party are also available on the National File website.



