Comedian Calls Out Leftist Activists For 'Milkshaking' Trend, Limiting Free Speech

Image Credits: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images.

Controversial comedian Ricky Gervais took a shot at the recent trend of left-leaning activists throwing milkshakes at conservative politicians, pundits and protesters.

A growing viral trend in the U.S. and U.K. has seen political figures get milkshakes thrown on or at them by liberal activists who disagree with the target’s views.

Brexit leader Nigel Farage was the target of a milkshaking incident in May. Antifa protesters clashed with Prod Boys in Portland, Ore. over the weekend when some of the demonstrators threw milkshakes said to be mixed with quick-drying cement, raw eggs and pepper spray.

