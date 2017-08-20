Comedian Dick Gregory Dead at 84

Image Credits: Brent N. Clarke / Getty Images .

Comedian and influential civil rights activist Dick Gregory died Saturday at the age of 84.

Mr. Gregory is credited as the first black comedian to win over crossover audiences during the 60s, and was the first black presidential candidate 50 years before Barack Obama.

Mr. Gregory had also appeared on the Alex Jones Show numerous times throughout the years.

Here’s a special look back at a few of those interviews in Mr. Gregory’s memory.

Civil Rights Icon Dick Gregory: The Social Engineers are Here to Divide and Conquer Us 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4

First Black Presidential Candidate Tells All

Dick Gregory: Real Black History Secrets

Comedic Legend: Govt Involved in 9/11 and OKC Bombing

Obama: The Globalist Ultimate Puppet with Civil Rights Icon Dick Gregory

Comments