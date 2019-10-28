"Comedian" Tom Arnold Goes On Racist Tirade Against Black Female Trump Supporters

Anti-Trump comedian and actor Tom Arnold is receiving backlash online after he went on a racist rant aimed toward pro-Trump commentators Diamond & Silk.

The remarks, made on Sunday, could also be seen as sexual harassment as the Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferer talked about orally examining the ladies’ “naughty bits” and told them to take off their clothes and get their “big booties” into his hot tub.

The girls responded by asking, “Where the #MeToo movement?” and wondered if his comments could be considered “predatory behavior.”

Clearly, if a conservative spoke in such a manner the left and the media would make it the top story in the nation.

In fact, Twitter would likely delete the tweet and Arnold would be removed from the platform, but as of now, no action has been taken.

Replying to Diamond & Silk’s tweet, Arnold took his diatribe to a whole new level, saying, “Get on over here. Grab Popeyes Chicken on way. Wings & thighs. Dark meat only babies.”

After a Twitter user called out Arnold’s blatantly racist jab, he answered with a poorly executed joke.

Twitter users unanimously sided against Arnold and many called for his account to be taken down.

