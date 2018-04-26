Comedy Central claims to have the final say on what’s “counter-culture”.

They’re owned by a giant transnational corporation (Viacom), which is owned by a 94-year-old billionaire.

Yeah….that doesn’t sound very counter-culture to me.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.