Comedy Central claims to have the final say on what’s “counter-culture”.

They’re owned by a giant transnational corporation (Viacom), which is owned by a 94-year-old billionaire.

Yeah….that doesn’t sound very counter-culture to me.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


