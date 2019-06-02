Comey Accuses Barr Of ‘Echoing Conspiracy Theories’

Former FBI Director James Comey accused Attorney General William Barr on Saturday of peddling “conspiracy theories” about the origins of the Russia investigation during an interview with CBS News.

Barr is not satisfied with information he has received about the origins of the FBI’s investigation and the government’s surveillance activities against the Trump campaign, he told CBS News in an interview Friday.

He also called the theory that Trump was a Russian asset “bogus.”

“Mueller has spent two and half years and the fact is there is no evidence of a conspiracy. So it was bogus, this whole idea that the Trump was in cahoots with the Russians is bogus,” Barr said, referring to Robert Mueller, the special counsel.

Barr has appointed a federal prosecutor to lead an inquiry into the origins of the Russia probe and surveillance of the Trump campaign. He doubled down on his use of the term “spying” to describe the surveillance, which included the use of wiretaps and multiple informants.

Read more


Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is now being accused of sexual promiscuity 51 years after his assassination. Attorney Robert Barnes joins Alex in-studio to discuss what this means for the legacy Dr. King as he an Alex expose the left’s agenda to defame those they disagree with.


Related Articles

White House Deploying DHS Agents To Guatemala-Mexico Border: Officials

White House Deploying DHS Agents To Guatemala-Mexico Border: Officials

U.S. News
Comments
Study: Few Companies Actually Getting Busted for Hiring Illegals

Study: Few Companies Actually Getting Busted for Hiring Illegals

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Approval Rating Hits Two-Year High

U.S. News
comments

MSNBC Legal Analyst: Trump Could Ask Kim Jong-Un, Putin for 2020 Help if Impeachment Not Pursued

U.S. News
comments

Soros, Wallace Help Bankroll Dark Money Fund Aimed at Midwestern Voters

U.S. News
comments

Comments