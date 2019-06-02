Comey Accuses Barr Of ‘Echoing Conspiracy Theories’

Former FBI Director James Comey accused Attorney General William Barr on Saturday of peddling “conspiracy theories” about the origins of the Russia investigation during an interview with CBS News.

Bill Barr on CBS offers no facts. An AG should not be echoing conspiracy theories. He should gather facts and show them. That is what Justice is about. — James Comey (@Comey) June 1, 2019

Barr is not satisfied with information he has received about the origins of the FBI’s investigation and the government’s surveillance activities against the Trump campaign, he told CBS News in an interview Friday.

He also called the theory that Trump was a Russian asset “bogus.”

“Mueller has spent two and half years and the fact is there is no evidence of a conspiracy. So it was bogus, this whole idea that the Trump was in cahoots with the Russians is bogus,” Barr said, referring to Robert Mueller, the special counsel.

Barr has appointed a federal prosecutor to lead an inquiry into the origins of the Russia probe and surveillance of the Trump campaign. He doubled down on his use of the term “spying” to describe the surveillance, which included the use of wiretaps and multiple informants.

