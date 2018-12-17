Comey Back on Hill For New Round of Grilling

Image Credits: FBI.

Former FBI Director James Comey is back on the Hill for an encore, after a controversial appearance more than a week ago in which he told lawmakers seeking answers over the FBI’s handling of the Trump-Russia collusion probe some version of “I don’t know” at least 245 times.

Comey is set to testify behind closed doors again Monday morning, before members of the House oversight and judiciary committees.



The prior Dec. 7 session left lame-duck Republican lawmakers fuming as Comey repeatedly said “I don’t remember,” “I don’t know” and “I don’t recall” when grilled about investigations Republicans believed were aimed at hurting President Trump.

