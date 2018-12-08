Comey Blasts GOP: 'They're Talking About Hillary Clinton's Emails Again'

Former FBI Director James Comey on Friday blasted the House Republicans who called him to testify for nearly seven hours behind closed doors, saying they were rehashing old ground he saw no reason to cover.

“They’re talking again about Hillary Clinton’s emails again, for heaven’s sake,” Mr. Comey told reporters after the testimony.

He also said Republicans are calling him back in a couple weeks to testify again on Dec. 17.

GOP lawmakers, about to lose the power of the gavel when they slip into the minority next year, had wanted one last crack at Mr. Comey, who they saw as the center of botched decisions at the FBI not to investigate Mrs. Clinton and instead to focus on President Trump.

