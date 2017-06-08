Comey Chronicles: Bombshell Clips From Senate Hearing

Despite admitting President Trump “simply hoped” the FBI would drop its probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn, former FBI Director James Comey said he interpreted this as a direct order, which contradicts his sworn Senate testimony on May 3.

Former FBI Director James Comey admitted Thursday to orchestrating leaks to the press in hopes of prompting the appointment of a special prosecutor.

Marco Rubio asked Comey why so many leaks about the investigation kept being released to the press, but he couldn’t explain.

Comey took Trump’s “hope” that he would “let go” of Flynn investigation as an order.

Former FBI director James Comey openly admitted before the Senate Intelligence committee that he leaked memos to the press.

It seems like every Senator has been able to get Comey to contradict his sworn testimony that he was ordered by Trump to halt the investigation.

Under questions from Senator Diane Feinstein former FBI director admits he is a coward and was afraid to tell Trump he was not following proper procedure.

Comey confirmed that a New York Times article about Trump colluding with Russia was based on false information.

Here ‘Contradicting Comey’ tries to rationalize why he did not inform the public that President Trump was not under investigation.

During his testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee today, James Comey repeatedly stated that President Trump effectively ordered him to stop his investigation into Micheal Flynn.

This statement, however, directly contradicts the testimony he gave to the FBI Oversight Committee on May 3rd of this year.

During his testimony James Comey detailed how hew leaked his Trump conversation memos to the NY Times.