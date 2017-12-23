Comey: FBI Agents Being 'Attacked For Partisan Gain'

Former FBI Director James Comey is accusing current FBI leadership of bowing to political pressure by reassigning the FBI’s top lawyer.

“Sadly, we are now at a point in our political life when anyone can be attacked for partisan gain,” Comey tweeted Friday night, in a rare public statement.

“James Baker, who is stepping down as FBI General Counsel, served our country incredibly well for 25 years & deserves better,” he continued. “He is what we should all want our public servants to be.”

