Comey: FBI Agents Being 'Attacked For Partisan Gain'

Image Credits: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Former FBI Director James Comey is accusing current FBI leadership of bowing to political pressure by reassigning the FBI’s top lawyer.

“Sadly, we are now at a point in our political life when anyone can be attacked for partisan gain,” Comey tweeted Friday night, in a rare public statement.

“James Baker, who is stepping down as FBI General Counsel, served our country incredibly well for 25 years & deserves better,” he continued. “He is what we should all want our public servants to be.”

