Comey: I'm Not a Republican

Ex-FBI Director James Comey says he’s no longer a Republican.

“The Republican party has left me, and many others,” he said on ABC News’ Start Here podcast. “I need no better evidence then their new website, which I think is Lyin’ Comey maybe, attacking me.”

“I just think they’ve lost their way and I can’t be associated with it.”

He then turned his comments into a direct attack on President Trump:

I see the Republican Party, as near as I can tell, reflects now entirely Donald Trump’s values. It doesn’t reflect values at all. It’s transactional. It’s ego-driven, it’s in service to his ego. And it’s, I think, consoling itself that we’re going to achieve important policy goals — a tax cut or something. As I say in the book, only a fool would be consoled by a particular Supreme Court pick or a policy achievement in a trade for the core values of this country.

Democrats have benefited from some of Comey’s actions over the past two years, such as when he had the FBI draft an exoneration letter for Hillary Clinton before the agency had even interviewed her over her private e-mail servers set up for government business.

That move alone suggested the FBI investigation into Clinton was just for show.

Additionally, Comey admitted he had the FBI re-examine the case 11 days before the election because he didn’t want her seen as an “illegitimate president.”

From his new book:

It is entirely possible that, because I was making decisions in an environment where Hillary Clinton was sure to be the next president, my concern about making her an illegitimate president by concealing the restarted investigation bore greater weight than it would have if the election appeared closer.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels

Twitter: Follow @KitDaniels1776