Comey Lied to Congress About NSA Mass Surveillance of U.S. Citizens

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The decision of a federal court to take the case of former contractor Dennis Montgomery advances the story Infowars.com reported in March that the National Security Agency illegally conducted surveillance of potentially millions of citizens for years, with a database that suggests both Donald J. Trump and Alex Jones were under unauthorized government monitoring.

On Tuesday, Circa.com reported the federal district judge who has already ruled that some of the NSA’s data collection on American citizens violates the U.S. Constitution’s Fourth Amendment, agreeing to hear the case of Montgomery, a contract officer turned whistleblower who gave to the FBI 47 hard drives of highly classified documents.

Circa.com further reported on Tuesday that FBI agents interviewed Montgomery on video tape for several hours and collected the hard drives.

On May 4, 2017, Circa.com also reported that the Obama administration, in President Obama’s final year in office, “significantly expanded efforts to search NSA intercepts for information about Americans, distributing thousands of intelligence reports across government with the redacted names of U.S. residents during the midst of a divisive 2016 presidential election.”

As Infowars.com reported in March, Montgomery first turned over files from the 47 hard drives in 2013, to Sheriff Arpaio in Maricopa Co., Ariz., who at that time was conducting a cold case posse investigation into the authenticity of the computer birth certificate Barack Obama made public on April 11, 2011.

Michael Zullo, formerly the commander and chief investigator of the Cold Case Posse (CCP), a special investigative group created in 2006 in the office of Joseph M. Arpaio, formerly the sheriff in Maricopa Co., an Arizona State Certified Law Enforcement Agency, headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., provided the database to Infowars.com.

The electronic surveillance database, provided to Zullo by Montgomery in 2013, was apparently created by the NSA as part of the NSA’s illegal and unconstitutional Project Dragnet electronic surveillance of U.S. citizens, first revealed by news reports published in 2005, as further documented by the revelations of whistleblower Edward Snowden in 2013.

Sheriff Arpaio and Chief Investigator Zullo confirmed to Infowars.com that there were in the Montgomery NSA database dozens of entries at various addresses, that included Trump Tower in New York City and Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

These records suggest Donald Trump was apparently under NSA electronic surveillance from 2004, during President George W. Bush’s term of office, through 2009, the first year of President Obama’s presidency.

After additional search of the Montgomery files, Zullo also confirmed that Alex Jones had been under NSA surveillance during the same years.

At issue is whether former FBI James Comey lied to Congress when he testified under oath to the House Intelligence Committee on March 20, 2017, that after an exhaustive investigation, he could find no records to indicate the Obama administration had placed Donald Trump under NSA electronic surveillance.

While Montgomery’s credibility has been called into question, Zullo maintained to Infowars.com that the amount of information provided by Montgomery related to Operation Dragnet was extraordinarily voluminous and that Montgomery had shared information with investigators in 2013 that will be the subject of his forthcoming federal district court case.