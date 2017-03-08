Comey: 'No Such Thing as Absolute Privacy in America'

FBI Director James Comey said there is nowhere “outside of judicial reach” at a Boston College conference on cyber security Wednesday, CNN reports.

“All of us have a reasonable expectation of privacy in our homes, in our cars, and in our devices. But it also means with good reason, in court, government through law enforcement can invade our private spaces,” Comey said, according to Politico. “Even our memories aren’t private. Any of us can be compelled to say what we saw . . . In appropriate circumstances, a judge can compel any of us to testify in court on those private communications.”

He added, “there is no such thing is absolute privacy in America; there is no place in America outside of judicial reach.”

Comey told Ars Technica in August of last year that “we have never had absolute privacy in this country.

