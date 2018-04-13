Comey on Letter About Hillary Clinton Email Investigation: I Thought She Would Win, ‘I’m Sorry’ She’s Angry With Me

Former FBI Director James Comey writes in his new book he expected Hillary Clinton to defeat Donald Trump in the 2016 election, saying he was “sorry” she was angry with him for his handling of her private email investigation.

Clinton has consistently assigned blame to Comey for her loss, pointing to his October 28, 2016, letter to Congress announcing newly discovered emails related to her use of a private email server as secretary of state. She argues the letter stopped her momentum and gave Trump the leg up he needed to defeat her in November.

According to the New York Times, Comey writes in A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership that he feared he would make Clinton an “illegitimate” president if revelations came out later that he had concealed the new developments.

He added he didn’t know if he would have acted differently if Trump led in the polls at the time:

