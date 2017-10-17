Comey Planned to End Clinton Investigation Months Before Interviewing Hillary

Former FBI Director James Comey drafted his statement to end the Hillary Clinton investigation months before he even interviewed the former presidential candidate, FBI records reveal.

Comey apparently drafted a speech to let Clinton off the hook around May 2, 2016, which is a little over two months before his July 5 public statement in which he said he didn’t recommend pressing charges against her.

And the public statement was only a few days after the FBI interviewed Clinton.

A very retracted version of the draft, entitled “Drafts of Director Comeys July 5, 2016 Statement Regarding Email Server Investigation” was released to the public, but the date May 2, 2016 was left on an email pertaining to the draft.

“Please send me any comments on this statement so we may roll into a master doc for discussion with the Director at a future date,” wrote FBI Senior Counselor Jim Rybicki.

The email was also dated three days before the FBI interviewed long-time Clinton aide Huma Abedin and other senior staff, and a few weeks before a damning State Department Inspector General report which stated Clinton failed to follow numerous protocols involving classified emails.

Comey, who was fired by President Trump in May, was accused of running interference during the Emailgate investigation to ensure the Clinton would never be prosecuted.

The former FBI director previously worked as a DOJ prosecutor who routinely declined to go after the Clintons despite overwhelming evidence of wrongdoing, including Bill Clinton’s midnight pardon of Marc Rich, whose ex-wife donated to Hillary Clinton’s Senate campaign, and the Sandy Berger case involving the destruction of classified documents which may have implicated the Clintons.

