Comey Slips: ‘Mistakes More Consequential’ Than FISA Abuses Occurred While I Headed FBI

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Disgraced FBI Director James Comey let slip during his Fox News Sunday interview that more important mistakes were made at the FBI under his watch than the disastrous FISA abuses laid out in the Inspector General’s scathing report.

Comey’s stunning admission came after host Chris Wallace asked: “If you were still there and all of this came out and it turned out it happened on your watch, would you resign?”

Comey: “No, I don’t think so. There were mistakes I consider more consequential than this during my tenure, and the important thing is to be transparent about it, and then look to fix it and explain to the American people how you fixed it.”

In an attempt to downplay the IG’s FISA report, Comey instead accidentally admitted that the FBI committed potentially worse offenses while he was director of the bureau.

Notably, Wallace didn’t follow up to ask about his “mistakes” that Comey considered “more consequential” than the alarming offenses laid out in the IG report.

Given the severity of the IG’s findings outlined in his report, the question now is: what were the other “consequential” mistakes made while Comey headed the FBI?

