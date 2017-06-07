Comey Thought He Knew of Obstruction of Justice in Hillary Case

Former FBI Director James Comey thought he saw proof of obstruction of justice in the Hillary Clinton email case, but rather than report it as an officer of the court he furthered the obstruction.

Comey wants to talk about memos and obstruction? The President and his defenders must turn the tables and bore in on this fact. The President has already said he may live tweet during Mr. Comey’s testimony to “correct the record.”

The source of this shocking expose is the Washington Post which documents that Comey decided to give Hillary a pass only after seeing and believing in the authenticity of a memo the FBI had intercepted claiming Obama’s DOJ Chief, Attorney General Loretta Lynch had assured a Clinton associate that DOJ would not vigorously pursue the case against Hillary for use of an illegal server and using an unsecure server for classified documents. That document has been discredited as a forgery.

Comey embraced it over the disagreement about its province in the FBI!

If the Republicans start here in their questioning of Comey, nothing else he says will have a shred of credibility. He abetted what he thought was obstruction of justice by the highest law enforcement officer in the country, the Attorney General.

James Comey is truly a piece of work.

This wasn’t the first time he had given a pass to the Clintons. In the mid-1990’s, Comey joined the Senate Whitewater Committee as deputy director. The Clintons were being investigated for fraud in connection with a real estate deal. The Clintons’ were given a pass while two of their closest friends and business partners, Jim and Susan McDougal along with Arkansas Governor Jim Tucker were convicted and received prison time. Jim McDougal died in jail because he was denied the medication he needed to survive.

No one made money on Whitewater except for Bill Clinton who grabbed $850,000 to finance the closing TV blitz that put Clinton back in the Governor’s mansion after Bill’s earlier hubris had ended in his surprise defeat for re-election. Bill escaped charges thanks to Mr. Comey.

In 2002 as a federal prosecutor, Comey took over an investigation into President Bill Clinton’s 2001 pardon of financier Marc Rich who was on the lam. Rich was a former hedge-fund manager who had been indicted on multiple counts of tax evasion, wire fraud, and racketeering. Rich, at the time of the pardon was an international fugitive who fled to Switzerland.

Astoundingly James Comey was the prosecutor in the case against Rich. Then in 2002, he took over the investigation of Clinton’s pardon of the same fugitive. After Rich’s wife contributed $450,000 to the Clinton library fund and $70,000 to Hillary’s Senate campaign the wheels were greased enough to get the pardon put before President Clinton without going through the DOJ review process. After Rich kicked in another million dollars, the pardon was set.

Comey is also assigned to the Sandy Berger case. Berger, who served as Clinton’s National Security Advisor, stole documents that showed Clinton could have killed Osama Bin Laden before 9/11 but didn’t. The corpulent Berger got caught stuffing the documents down his ample pants. Berger, of course, was not charged, with DOJ’s James Comey investigating the case.

In 2005, Comey joined Lockheed Martin as senior vice president and general counsel. Lockheed Martin is the world’s biggest government defense contractor in global aerospace, defense, and security raking in $36.2 billion in 2015. Lockheed has also committed more fraud than any other contractor. In the five years that James Comey acted as Lockheed’s general counsel and senior vice president, Lockheed had been caught in these cases.

In January 2005, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control agreed to pay $1.4 million to resolve allegations of falsely charging the U.S. Army in connection with its production and support contracts for the Multiple Launch Rocket System.

In 2007 Lockheed agreed to repay the federal government $265 million plus interest in connection with overbilling for work on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. The company called the overbilling “inadvertent.”

A February 2008, U.S. Government Accountability Office report singled out Lockheed’s F-22A fighter plane in a review of weapons systems plagued by large cost overruns, delays and quality problems. (The following year the Senate voted to terminate the F-22 program).

In June 2008, the Project on Government Oversight made public a 2007 report by the Defense Contract Management Agency that found Lockheed failed to follow 19 of 32 Pentagon guidelines on tracking and managing costs on major weapons programs.

In August 2008, Lockheed agreed to pay $4 million to settle charges that it failed to get permission to sell missiles to the United Arab Emirates and that the company revealed classified information during negotiations with the Persian Gulf nation.

In 2009, the Pentagon said that Lockheed would have to pay part of the huge cost overruns on the delay-ridden F-35 fighter jet project. In December 2010, Lockheed agreed to pay $10.28 million to resolve federal charges that it overbilled the Air Force and the Navy for the C-27J tactical aircraft.

Comey was paid $6 million in one year alone from Lockheed. Comey left Lockheed in 2010 but not before convincing Lockheed to become a Clinton Foundation donor and a Clinton Global Initiative member. In 2010, Lockheed won 17 approvals for private contracts from Hillary Clinton’s State Department.

Now, incredibly we learn that Comey let Hillary off the hook after consuming intel that indicated that Attorney General Loretta Lynch had assured the Clinton campaign that she would contain the probe. This “intel” turned out to be a forgery although who produced the forgery is unknown. But it purports to show a clear act of obstruction by Mr. Comey.

Let’s let the Washington Post take it from there;

“Current and former officials have argued that the secret document gave Comey good reason to take the extraordinary step over the summer of announcing the findings of the Clinton investigation himself without Justice Department involvement……..”

“Comey had little choice, these people have said, because he feared that if Lynch announced no charges against Clinton, and then the secret document leaked, the legitimacy of the entire case would be questioned………”

“Then on July 5th Comey decided to announce on his own — without telling Lynch ahead of time — that he was closing the Clinton email case without recommending charges against anyone. Aides to Comey said he decided to act alone after Lynch met privately with Bill Clinton for nearly a half-hour on an airport tarmac in Phoenix about a week earlier — and have since said privately the Russian document was also a factor in that decision………”

The secret intelligence document has attracted so much attention recently that Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) asked Comey about it during the director’s final public appearance in Congress as FBI director before he was fired.

Comey said that he had spoken with the heads of the congressional intelligence committees about the document privately but that it was too sensitive to discuss it in public. “The subject is classified, and in an appropriate forum I’d be happy to brief you on it,” he told the Senate Judiciary Committee. “But I can’t do it in an open hearing,“ the former FBI Director said.

In 2013 James Comey became a board member, a director and a Financial System Vulnerabilities Committee member of the London bank HSBC Holdings. HSBC is noted as the world’s most corrupt bank. In 2012, HSBC was fined a mere $1.9 billion for laundering drug money and violating U.S. sanctions against Iran. Yet no one went to jail for this drug-related mega-crime. The $1.9 billion fine was sold by Comey to Loretta Lynch our Attorney General. Lynch used the “deferred prosecutions” under which criminal charges against a firm are set aside in lieu of a fine.

So less than one year after HSBC pays the $1.9 billion fine, and HSBC Execs avoid serious jail time and after HSBC is found to be the most corrupt bank in the world, James Comey joins the board of directors at the recommendation of Barack Obama. How much was he paid for helping the HSBC criminals avoid jail? What were his “board fees’?

In less than a year after that, Comey was tapped by Obama to head the FBI. President Trump was wise to fire this nut job.

This article first appeared at StoneColdTruth.com.