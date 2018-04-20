Comey’s memos on Trump meetings leaked online (FULL TEXT)

The redacted copies of notes that former FBI Director James Comey made following his meetings with President Trump, have been leaked online, after the Justice Department released them to Congress.

The documents, obtained by Associated Press, appeared online on Thursday evening, shortly after they were sent to the chairs of the House Judiciary, Oversight and Intelligence committees by the DOJ.

Earlier this week, House Judiciary chair Bob Goodlatte (R-Virginia), Oversight chair Trey Gowdy (R-South Carolina) and Intelligence chair Devin Nunes (R-California) told the justice department there was “no legal basis for withholding these materials from Congress.”

Comey revealed the existence of the memos after he was fired by President Donald Trump in May 2017. He leaked the contents of four memos to the press through a friend, and testified in the Senate that his intent was to have a special counsel appointed to investigate Trump.

James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

While Trump critics were searching for a ‘smoking gun’ in the partially declassified documents, the US President reacted to their release by saying they “show clearly” that the entire ‘Russiagate’ scandal surrounding him was a “witch hunt.” Trump also reiterated that Comey should be prosecuted for leaking “classified information.” Read the entire 15 pages here and form your own opinion.