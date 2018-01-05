Comey’s Original Hillary Clinton Email Memo Suggested Possible Felony Violations

Former FBI Director James Comey’s original memo regarding former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server was edited by FBI staffers to remove five references suggesting Clinton engaged in activities that would suggest felony and misdemeanor charges, according to obtained copies of the original memo.

The original Comey memo concluded that it was “reasonably likely” that Clinton’s private server was accessed or hacked by hostile entities, adding that there was no evidence to prove that assertion. FBI subordinates changed that characterization to the weaker it was “possible.”

The document also details that on five separate occasions the memo was altered from terms such as “grossly negligent,” which would imply evidence supporting felony and misdemeanor crimes, to the more innocuous “extremely careless.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched a new investigation into the Clinton Foundation, as reported by The Hill on Thursday night.

