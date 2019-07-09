Coming Soon: 1776 Worldwide 34-Hour Broadcast Starting Thursday, July 11

Join Infowars.com/Show for a bombshell 34-hour LIVE broadcast starting on Thursday, July 11!

Think about what just transpired over the past few years.

Worldwide, people have rejected the concept of world government in favor of keeping power concentrated at the local and national levels.

And globalists have been pushed out of office at a tremendous pace.

Of course, now they’re trying to strike back using classic tactics of demoralization: endless wars, endless immigration that erases national borders and endless attacks on the nuclear family.

But none of these tactics are going to work in the long-run as long as we stay on course.

To illustrate this important fact, we’re launching a 34-hour broadcast starting at 8AM Central on Thursday, July 11 and obviously pushing on until Friday!

We’re also giving live coverage of President Trump’s Social Media Summit as Americans fight back against corporate censorship!

And, to celebrate freedom and patriotism worldwide, we’re launching a BRAND NEW special to coincide with our broadcast at InfowarsStore.com.

Enjoy 75% off on more than 30 items, and get your favorite shirts and Infowars Life products for just $17.76!

So tune in starting Thursday, July 11 and please share this link!


