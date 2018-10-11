Alex Jones Reveals Secret Meaning of Kanye / Trump Meeting

Image Credits: Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images.

Tune in tonight at 8pm CST for a live, special broadcast as Alex Jones breaks down the historic meeting between President Trump and Kanye West.

Bookmark this page, or tune in to Infowars.com/show Monday-Friday from 8pm-10pm CST to get the latest midterm developments and commentary exclusively from Alex Jones and other great Infowars hosts and guests!

Again, every weeknight from 8pm-10pm CST, Infowars is presenting Banned Live Midterm Election coverage which will include breaking news and updates until the midterm election on Nov. 6th.

You can watch last night’s broadcast below:

Also, check out “Kanye Just Achieved In 10 Min What Obama Couldn’t Do In 8 Years”

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Freed Pastor to Meet Trump in Oval Office

Freed Pastor to Meet Trump in Oval Office

U.S. News
Comments
Ohio Rally: Donald Trump Praises Neil Armstrong, ‘There Was No Kneeling’ When He Put Flag on the Moon

Ohio Rally: Donald Trump Praises Neil Armstrong, ‘There Was No Kneeling’ When He Put Flag on the Moon

U.S. News
Comments

GOP Seizes On Left’s “Unhinged Mob” Mentality In Viral Video

U.S. News
comments

Politico: Trump May Not Be Crazy, But He’s Driving The Left Insane

U.S. News
comments

Is Cultural Marxism America’s New Mainline Ideology?

U.S. News
comments

Comments