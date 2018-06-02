Commerce Secretary Arrives in China

Image Credits: Bloomberg / Getty.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross arrived in Beijing on Saturday aiming to secure more Chinese purchases of U.S. goods and energy, days after Washington intensified pressure in its dispute with China and infuriated allies with tariffs on metals.

Ross did not speak to reporters at his Beijing hotel on Saturday afternoon. He was scheduled to have dinner on Saturday with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, Beijing’s lead negotiator in the trade dispute, at the Diaoyutai State Guest House, a U.S. official said. The two were also due to meet on Sunday.

The visit by Ross follows renewed tariff threats this week against China by the Trump administration, and as U.S. allies are in a foul mood with Washington after they were hit with duties on steel and aluminum.

Read more


Related Articles

DHS Confirms "Rogue" Cellular Eavesdropping Device May Have Been Used Near White House

DHS Confirms “Rogue” Cellular Eavesdropping Device May Have Been Used Near White House

U.S. News
Comments
‘I Feel Like the Minority:’ Americans Tell Washington Post They’re ‘Sick’ of Mass Immigration

‘I Feel Like the Minority:’ Americans Tell Washington Post They’re ‘Sick’ of Mass Immigration

U.S. News
Comments

Hey Sessions, Arrest Obama Already!

U.S. News
Comments

Pompeo: ‘Real Progress’ in Talks With Kim’s Deputy on Potential Summit

U.S. News
Comments

Hawaii Volcano Prompts New Warning: Heed Evacuation Order or Face Arrest

U.S. News
Comments

Comments