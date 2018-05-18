Commodities See Best Returns in Decade

Image Credits: geralt / Pixabay / CC0 Creative Commons.

Goldman Sachs warns that investors are starting to cool on commodities and could miss out on further gains for the year’s best-performing asset class.

Earlier this week, the bank raised its outlook for its commodities index, which tracks assets like crude oil and copper. It now thinks the Goldman Sachs Commodities Index will return 8 percent over the next 12 months, up from its previous forecast for a 5-percent gain.

Commodities are now posting their best year-to-date gains in a decade, according to Goldman. The fuel for that performance is crude oil. International benchmark Brent crude prices have risen more than 51 percent over the last year, while the cost of U.S. crude is up nearly 45 percent.

Read more


Related Articles

Dollar climbs to five-month peak as euro falls on Italy worries

Dollar climbs to five-month peak as euro falls on Italy worries

Economy
Comments
U.S. companies seen investing more in business this year after tax cuts

U.S. companies seen investing more in business this year after tax cuts

Economy
Comments

Nearly 51 Million Households In The United States ‘Can’t Afford Basics Like Rent And Food’

Economy
Comments

Gold Plummets as Dollar Soars

Economy
Comments

Seattle Poised to Run Out of Money Amid Record Homelessness

Economy
Comments

Comments