Communist China Plans Largest Military Parade in Its History for 70th Anniversary

China plans to hold the largest military parade in its history to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on October 1. The parade will reportedly showcase some of China’s most advanced weapons.

AFP on Wednesday relayed assurances from Chinese officials that the parade will not be belligerent in tone, saying:

“We have to point out that this military parade won’t be targeted at any countries or districts and any specific incidents,” said General Cai Zhijun, a member of the Chinese Army General Staff, at a press conference in Beijing Thursday. Cai said that the size of the military parade was not a sign of aggression and the Chinese army was “committed to safeguarding world peace and regional stability.”

China’s state-run Global Times quoted the State Council Information Office promising the parade would be an even bigger show than the one held in 2015 to commemorate “the 70th anniversary of the victory of the War of Resistance Against Japan,” which is China’s preferred name for its slice of World War II. The 2015 parade featured 12,000 troops, 500 armored vehicles, and flyovers by more than 200 aircraft.

