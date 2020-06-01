Communist Chinese, Iranian Officials Celebrate Unrest In America

Image Credits: Twitter Screenshot.

As America burns at the hands of ANTIFA extremists who have latched onto the George Floyd backlash, Chinese and Iranian officials took glee in the unrest and violence that is being perpetrated on the streets of major US cities.

Communist party officials have been keen to use the situation in the US to somehow justify China’s brutal crackdown on protests in Hong Kong.

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Director General took to Twitter (no fact check here) and cited a previous post by Morgan Ortagus, spokesperson for the United States Department of State, tweeting simply “I can’t breathe” in response:

Chunying also retweeted a segment aired on RT that labelled as ‘hypocritical’ the way Washington categorises Hong Kong protesters as heroes, yet the current US “protesters” as thugs:

The difference is, of course, that those in Hong Kong are protesting a brutal communist regime crushing their freedom, where as in the US it’s mainly looting opportunists stealing TV’s from Target, and chicken necked Antifa kids smashing up everyday people’s businesses and attacking them in the process.

There is no hypocrisy in calling them thugs.

Twitter also allows Communist Chinese propaganda mouthpieces to bask in glee over the unrest:

While censoring the US President, Twitter is fine with allowing Iran’s ‘Supreme Leader’ and its Foreign Ministry to post this kind of shit:

Seriously? From a country that viciously oppresses all minorities, sanctions brutally beating women if they dare to uncover their heads, and endorses the execution of people for their sexuality.

