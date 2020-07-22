Communist Chinese Propaganda Video Claims Covid Was Weaponized To Beat Trump

The Chinese state-run news outlet, China Global Television Network (CGTN), has released a propaganda video claiming COVID-19 is a test populist leaders like President Trump failed.

The video, titled Can COVID-19 Beat Populism?, was released on Tuesday.

The communist-produced piece claims Trump’s handling of the virus is yet “another straw on the camel’s back to expose [Trump’s] hollow politics.”

Since the focus of the video is populism, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and Britain’s Boris Johnson were also targeted.

The state-sponsored film claims leaders like Trump, Bolsonaro and Johnson, “are experts at manipulating people’s feelings,” but that “they are incompetent at solving real threats and problems.”

“The current once-in-a-century pandemic is a test and most of the populist leaders have failed it,” the narrator states.

Next, the video claims President Trump chooses to “ignore” and “deny” scientific recommendations before showing a clip of Dr. Fauci disagreeing with the president.

That’s right, China’s communist government is citing Fauci in their propaganda campaign to attack POTUS.

In March, Infowars covered another Chinese-manufactured disinformation video which featured CNN’s Chris Cuomo, NBC’s Richard Engel, failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, brain-dead rapper Cardi B and other Democrat politicians.

The Communist Party ruling over China agrees with America’s Democrats so much they are using them as mouthpieces for political assaults on Trump.

