Communist Chinese Quote Taylor Swift In Attack On President Trump

Image Credits: Paul Bruinooge / Getty Images Contributor.

Chinese state media used Taylor Swift’s criticism of President Trump this week to argue that Trump is bluffing about escalating the ongoing trade war.

The communist government mouth piece, The Global Times published a piece titled “Why Are the Chinese Brushing Aside Trump’s Tweets?” in which writer Mu Lu argues that the Chinese government isn’t worried about Trump warning that he could order American companies to move their production back to the United States with immediate effect.

“Many people were concerned they would have to suffer a downgraded lifestyle due to Trump’s tariff war against China as he described,” the article states, adding that Trump is surely bluffing because that move would “actually [be] damaging the interests of his own country and people.”

“He vowed to correct trade practices of China by imposing additional tariffs, saying China would pay to help the US make more money. But the truth is many American enterprises are suffering from the tariffs and Americans have to shoulder higher living costs.” the piece claims.

The writer then quotes singer Taylor Swift, who used the platform of the MTV awards and subsequent media interviews to accuse Trump of “gaslighting” those who disagree with him, and saying that she is “very remorseful” that she did not publicly endorse Hillary Clinton in 2016.


Alex Jones breaks down the economic terrorism of the chinese and how the American mainstream media have chosen to back the ChiComs over the American people.

“The Chinese people are now aware that Trump would say something impulsively on Twitter regardless of a president’s code of conduct,” the communist propaganda piece argues, adding that “Grammy winner Taylor Swift said in an interview with  The Guardianpublished on Friday, Trump is ‘gaslighting the American public into being like, ‘If you hate the president, you hate America.”

The piece also claims that because #TrumpGibberish trended recently on Twitter, it is proof that “Trump’s posts increasingly lack credibility.”

“Trump has turned Twitter into a stage for his political show, where he says things to gain votes for reelection. He repeats what he has done for the US – to provide Americans welfare, and to “make America great again,” it claims adding that “he is actually damaging the interests of his own country and people.”


