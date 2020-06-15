Communist Lives Matter

It’s not even a well-kept secret anymore – Black Lives Matter, the organization funded by George Soros, has revealed its demands and they are nothing short of full-blown Communism.

Why should Americans of any biological makeup continue to give these enemies of freedom the floor?

Meanwhile, corporate America bends its knee as the old paradigm representing the weak and feeble-minded dies in the noonday Sun.

