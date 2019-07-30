Communist NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Wishes Dem "Comrades" Good Luck

Just before the second round of Democrat debates kicked off on Tuesday night, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio wished his “comrades” good luck.

“Best wishes to all my comrades tonight. Looking forward to a lively debate,” he wrote.

Best wishes to all my comrades tonight. Looking forward to a lively debate. #DemDebates — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 31, 2019

De Blasio’s choice of words wouldn’t be troubling if it wasn’t for the fact that he is a literal communist.

The NYC Mayor has called for the end of private property in the city, marched through New York streets side-by-side with a convicted communist terrorist, quoted communist revolutionary Che Guevara and more.

If the aforementioned commie résumé isn’t enough, De Blasio was so infatuated with the Sandinistas in Nicaragua during the 1980s that he raised funds for the communist revolutionaries and even traveled to the capital city of the war-torn nation.

In an age where Donald Trump sneezes and the left calls it a “dog whistle” to alt-right Nazis, the mayor of New York City is a brazen communist who tweets support to his fellow “comrades” with no shame.

