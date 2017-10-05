Communist West Point Grad Was Reported In 2015 For Anti-American Posts

Image Credits: Wikimedia.

The Army officer who outed himself as a radical Marxist had been reported back in 2015 for publishing inappropriate and outright anti-American views online, according to a scathing report obtained by The Daily Caller.

The report gave exhaustive and damning details on 2nd Lt. Spenser Rapone’s disqualifying insubordination at the U.S. Military Academy, extremist political views and out-of-regulations online activity. Still, the Academy’s administration saw fit to allow Rapone to graduate in 2016.

Rapone made the news last week for his pro-communism tweets during the #VetsForKaepernick social media craze.

West Point’s Public Affairs office quickly released a statement last week condemning Rapone’s actions, saying that they “in no way reflect the values of the U.S. Military Academy or the U.S. Army… Second Lieutenant Rapone’s chain of command is aware of his actions and is looking into the matter.”

Read more


Related Articles

GOP Sen. John Cornyn Wants Hearing on Bump-Stock Ban

GOP Sen. John Cornyn Wants Hearing on Bump-Stock Ban

U.S. News
Comments
Las Vegas gunman targeted aviation fuel tanks during shooting spree, report says

Las Vegas gunman targeted aviation fuel tanks during shooting spree, report says

U.S. News
Comments

SCHLICHTER: Nothing Makes Liberals Angrier Than Normals Insisting On Our Rights

U.S. News
Comments

Las Vegas shooting: Stephen Paddock ‘spent decades hoarding guns and did NOT act alone’

U.S. News
Comments

New Low: WaPo Mocks “Gun-Packing Instagram Star” Dan Bilzerian For Fleeing LV Massacre

U.S. News
Comments

Comments