Communists Burn Flag, Get Arrested For Brawling When People Try To Stop Them

This is the Rev Com group, the Revolutionary Communist cult out of Chicago. But they get stopped by what looks like a vet who grabs the flag while it’s burning and puts the fire out with this hands.

At least three Rev Com folks were arrested. This looks like the guy who threw the burning flag at the Secret Service agent.


Mike Adams hosts The Alex Jones Show to ask why conservatives can not recognize the leftist call for civil war, the truth about cold fusion you haven’t heard and how to prepare for impending chaos.


