Communists Burn Flag, Get Arrested For Brawling When People Try To Stop Them

This is the Rev Com group, the Revolutionary Communist cult out of Chicago. But they get stopped by what looks like a vet who grabs the flag while it’s burning and puts the fire out with this hands.

#Breaking: Absolute chaos outside the White House as Johnson lights a flag on fire and is immediately confront by Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/q8KP04Vvuj — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) July 4, 2019

Fight breaks out in front of the White House after the protest group burns the American flag pic.twitter.com/NMbBdBAylX — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 4, 2019

Protest group burns a second Americam flag in front of the White House. It was put out by Secret Service. pic.twitter.com/twd7AxAzyz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 4, 2019

Secret Service arrests two members of the Revolution Club. pic.twitter.com/0daE1EnN9l — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 4, 2019

Communists burn a flag in front of the White House, toss it on U.S. Secret Service Police, who recoils in pain. Another USSS member comes in with a fire extinguisher and puts it out. pic.twitter.com/jqLd4DQC0I — Marcus J. DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) July 4, 2019

At least three Rev Com folks were arrested. This looks like the guy who threw the burning flag at the Secret Service agent.

At least one RevCom member arrested (RevCom stands for Revolution Communist Party, since I see people asking). pic.twitter.com/PnpVxwL6n0 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) July 4, 2019



