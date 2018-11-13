Companies Struggling to Fill Jobs "Should Try Paying More" - Fed’s Kashkari

Image Credits: Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty.

Companies should try digging in their pockets if they’re looking to find workers for unfilled jobs, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said Tuesday.

With the unemployment rate falling to its lowest level in 49 years, there are nearly 1 million more job openings than available workers, according to the Labor Department. Even though payrolls have been growing at a solid clip, complaints persist from companies that they are having a hard time finding qualified workers to fill positions because of a skills gap.

Kashkari, though, said he doesn’t completely buy the argument that there aren’t enough bodies out there.

