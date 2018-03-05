Companies Suspend Ads On Alex Jones, InfoWars’ Youtube Channel After CNN Contacts Them

Many companies have suspended advertising on Infowars’ Youtube channels after CNN contacted them about their ads appearing on the website.

A CNN article published Saturday reads, “CNN has discovered ads on InfoWars’ channels from companies and organizations such as Nike (NKE), Acer, 20th Century Fox, Paramount Network, the Mormon Church, Moen, Expedia (EXPE), Alibaba (BABA), HomeAway, the NRA, Honey, Wix and ClassPass.”

The article also indicates that after CNN got in touch with the companies, many suspended their ads:

Many of the brands — including Nike, Moen, Expedia, Acer, ClassPass, Honey, Alibaba and OneFamily — have suspended ads on InfoWars’ channels after being contacted by CNN for comment. The companies, with the exception of Alibaba, which declined to comment, said they had been unaware their ads were running on The Alex Jones Channel.

InfoWars’ main Youtube channel “The Alex Jones Channel” is already on thin ice with Youtube after receiving two “strikes.”

