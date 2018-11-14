Company Gifts Firearms to Employees for Christmas

Image Credits: facebook, benshotUSA.

A Wisconsin glassware company is gifting its employees firearms this Christmas.

The BenShot company in Hortonville announced Tuesday each of its 16 full-time employees will receive handguns, after they take a firearms training course.

Co-owner Ben Wolfgram says the gift, while being an effective self defense and personal safety tool, also helps with team building.

Employees, some of whom had never fired a gun, were reportedly enthusiastic to receive their gifts.

“I’ve never been a part of anything like this,” employee Chelsea Priest told the Appleton Post-Crescent, adding she felt “empowered” by it.

At least two other employees, however, had decided to decline the gifts, but are reportedly on the fence now after taking the training seminar.

As an added benefit, Wolfgram acknowledges the guns mean his business is well-guarded.

“For us, now, we have an entire armed staff,” he said. “I think that’s pretty good.”

BenShot produces novelty “bulletproof” whiskey, wine and shot glasses, as well as beer mugs and pints, designed with a copper bullet embedded in the side of the glass.

Image courtesy: BenShot.com

