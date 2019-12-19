Compilation: Idiots Think "Impeachment" Means Trump No Longer President

Wednesday’s partisan House impeachment vote led to confusion among the less politically–informed, as many believed an “impeached” president would have to leave the White House.

People when they learn that Trump being impeached by the house doesn’t mean he’s not the president anymore #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/lrdrYExhG0 — Gus Coughlin (@TheGusEffect) December 19, 2019

However, people under the impression that “impeached” meant Trump was no longer president were in for a rude awakening, as laid out by conservative commentator Candace Owens.

My condolences to all the lefties and liberals who woke up this morning with the realization that Donald J. Trump is still their President. It’s WRONG that the Democrats keep toying with your emotions just because you have a low-IQ and have no clue how our government works! — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 19, 2019

The term “Vice President” also began trending on social media, as many believed Veep Mike Pence would be taking over Trump’s role.

“Vice President” is trending because leftists think Trump is no longer President 😂 — Melissa A. (@TheRightMelissa) December 19, 2019

Infowars’ Kaitlin Bennett proposed letting people who were in the wrong continue believing the delusion:

Maybe instead of correcting liberals who think Trump’s impeachment means he was removed from office, we should just let them believe he’s no longer President. That would be funnier. — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) December 19, 2019

Unfortunately for Trump-hating Dems, a Senate trial must still be held and a vote taken where senators would decide whether to convict the president, a serious long-shot given the Republican majority afraid to upset their constituents by voting to impeach.

Many people may be unfamiliar with the impeachment process, or confused by how voting to impeach in the House and voting to convict in the Senate works. Here’s a helpful chart! #Impeached pic.twitter.com/s6sMG8eg7v — Rebecca Santos Seetahal (@RebeccaSeetahal) December 19, 2019

In the meantime, it’s still hilarious to see people reacting on social media thinking Trump has been ousted… and without further ado:

ARE YOU BITCHES NOT PROCESSING THAT FUCKING PENCE IS GOING TO REPLACE TRUMP???? fuck trump but dude, were FUCKED if Pence becomes president. — dyke daddy mia (@miaxmoeller) December 19, 2019

omg I can't believe Trump is no longer President — Sam (@SamOGrady28) December 19, 2019

a man standing next to me just told his gf “Donald Trump is no longer president of the United States” and she said (not listening) “oh that sounds interesting” — harantula (@nanpansky) December 19, 2019

H/t: Zeducation, Youtube

